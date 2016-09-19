Police appeal for witnesses to woman hit by car

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman suffered serious leg injuries when she was hit by a car.

The 76-year-old woman, from Shoreham, was walking through the Co-op car park in Ham Road, Shoreham, on Saturday (September 17) at 1.17pm when a Honda Jazz collided with her.

She suffered serious life-changing injuries, Sussex Police said and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The driver of the Honda Jazz was an 83-year-old woman, from Shoreham, who suffered from shock at the scene.

The car park of the Co-op was closed while an investigation was carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.ukor ring 101 quoting Operation Outhill.