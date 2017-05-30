Police appeal after fatal collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was killed in a collision in Bognor on Sunday (May 28).

Police were called to the collision in Shripney Road just before 8pm following reports that a van had left the road and collided with a tree.

Despite the efforts of ambulance crews, the man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

No one else was injured during the collision which closed the road until just after midnight.

Sergeant Peter Verney said: “Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life are on-going at this time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened or was in the vicinity at the time.

“You can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Vienna.”

