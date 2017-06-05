Plans for 175 come under fire from residents

Plans for 175 new homes in Angmering have received criticism from residents.

The application from Rydon Homes and Gleeson Developments was among several released by Arun District Council.

The homes would be build on land South of Water Lane in Angmering, a departure from the Arun Local Plan.

As well as homes, the developers are seeking to build public open space and play areas, as well as infrastructure including roads and drainage.

Some residents have raised concerns that the development will place stress on school places and local ecosystems.

Writing to the council, about the plans, Sandy and Tony Oxbrow of Cumberland Crescent said: “So many new houses already, one can’t get a doctors appointment easily as it is, how is the village going to cope?”