Planning approved for 38 new homes in Littlehampton

It is good news for retired people in Littlehampton after 38 apartments were given the green light.

Churchill Retirement Living has been granted planning permission for the retirement apartments in 38 and 40 East Street and 35 Fitzalan Road by Arun District Council planning officers.

The development’s privately-owned one and two bedroom apartments and shared facilities will be designed for the over-60s.

Owners will benefit from a fitted camera entry system and a 24 hour emergency call system, as well as a guest suite and social events in the owners’ lounge.

The developers have said it will benefit families too, as older people will downsize and free up houses in the area, and will lead to a more efficient use of public resources as Health and Social Services practitioners can visit several residents at once.

Andrew Burgess, planning director of Churchill Retirement Living, said: “This is very positive news for Littlehampton, and I would like to thank everyone who has helped towards achieving this result. Our new development will follow the same highly successful pattern of all Churchill Lodges, providing high quality, self-contained homes in attractive landscaped grounds. Owners have the benefits of a Lodge Manager, 24 hour careline, owners’ lounge and guest suite, and will be in a convenient location close to local shops and amenities.”

