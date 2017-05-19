Planning application for Hotham Park

The Putting Green, Hotham Park, could become an adventure golf course with new kiosk, a car park extension and toilets is planning permission is granted.

An application (BR/113/17/PL) has been submitted which details the work, including converting the exisiting kiosk into two toilets available on a ‘paid for basis’ during the adventure golf opening times.

It states refreshments and branded merchandise will be for sale at the proposed kiosk, while the car park extension would result in an additional 19 spaces.

Woodland creatures are detailed under the applications ‘theming reference’ section along with a selection of suggested planting.

The plans, submitted by ISS Facility Services Ltd, is due for decision by July 12 with the comment deadline set for June 15.

