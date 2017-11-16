Planned roadworks across West Sussex

Below are roadworks that are planned to be carried out over the next few weeks by the West Sussex Highways.

The authority says that carriageway works being undertaken by West Sussex Highways are subject to last-minute date changes due to factors such as weather conditions or emergency work taking priority.

The works may start at any time up to five days from the planned start date given above. On-street, yellow ‘Advanced Warning’ boards will provide details of latest dates.

Sidlesham Lane, Birdham. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. November 22-24.

Buncton Lane, Bolney. Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs. Road Closure. December 7.

Needlemakers, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing (between St Pancras and no.138). Overnight Road Closure. November 23.

New Park Road, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. November 21-23.

Northgate, Chichester. Build new Soutehrn Water chamber. Road Closure. Until November 28.

Priory Lane, Chichester. Reinstating edge of carriageway. Road Closure. November 27-29.

St Pancras, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. November 21-23

The Hornet, Chichester. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. November 23-28.

Faygate Lane, Colgate. Lay Openreach ducts. Road Closure. November 20-24.

Brighton Road, Crawley. Track renewal core works. Road Closure. November 25-27.

Matthews Drive, Crawley. Renew inspection covers and gully frame and covers. Road Closure. November 29.

Station Hill, Crawley. In conjunction with refurbishment of traffic signals. Road Closure. November 29 - December 13.

College Lane, East Grinstead. Remedial reinstatement. Road Closure. November 27 - December 1.

Bracklesham Lane, East Wittering. Carriageway Patching (between Brookers Lane and The Beach). Road Closure. November 28 - December 6.

Wandleys Lane, Eastergate. Carriageway Patching (between the A29 and West Walberton Lane). Road Closure. December 7/8.

Johnson Way, Ford. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. November 27-29.

Rollaston Park, Ford. Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. November 27-29.

Newells Lane, Funtington. Level crossing renewal. Overnight Road Closure. December 3/4.

Underhill Lane, Hassocks. Carriageway edge and pothole repairs. Road Closure. November 27.

Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes. Lay new drinking water main. Road Closure. Until April 20 2018.

Bury Hill, Houghton. Carriageway Patching and Joint Sealing. Overnight Road Closure. December 5-8.

Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common. Carriageway edge repairs. Road Closure. November 28.

Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield. Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works. Road Closure. December 4-15.

Coombes Road, Lancing. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. November 30.

Hollycombe Lane, Linch. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. December 5.

Courtwick Lane, Littlehampton. Lay gas main (between Lyminster Road and Seaton Park Cottages). Road Closure. November 22 - December 22.

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. December 6.

Winterpit Lane, Nuthurst. Access overhead Openreach network for new customer connection. Road Closure. November 27/28.

Bull Hill, Rogate. Reinstate verge and install posts. Road Closure. November 28.

Lynwick Street, Rudgwick. Access overhead Openreach structure. Road Closure. December 4-6.

Manor Lane, Selsey. Access underground Openreach structures. Road Closure. November 27.

Victoria Road, Shoreham-By-Sea. Bridge repairs. Overnight Road Closure. December 4-8.

Easton Lane, Sidlesham. Drainage works. Road Closure. November 28.

Wandleys Lane, Walberton. Carriageway Patching (between the A29 and West Walberton Lane). Road Closure. December 7/8.

Park Lane, West Grinstead. Investigate drainage issue. Road Closure. November 3- December 1.

Horsted Lane, West Hoathly. Raise sunken gully. Road Closure. November 24.

Foxbury Lane, Westbourne. Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. December 4.

Holmbush Lane, Woodmancote. Erection of overhead Openreach fibre cable. Road Closure. December 6-11.

Forest Road, Worthing. Leak on water communication pipe in carriageway. Road Closure. December 4/5.