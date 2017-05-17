PICTURES: Youths celebrate football success at awards ceremony

The red carpet was rolled out for the players of the Littlehampton Town Youth Football Club as their successes were celebrated at an awards ceremony.

More than 500 people filled The Littlehampton Academy for the event on Saturday, which club secretary Paula Merridue said ‘celebrates all their achievements and effort this season’.

The players of the Littlehampton Town Youth Football Club at their awards ceremony. Picture: Paula Merridue

The chairman’s award went to Ben Challen in the under-seven’s team for overcoming what Paula described as ‘a horrific injury to his femur’, and she said he ‘still gave this season 110 per cent’.

The group has 11 teams, ranging from under-seven’s to under-15’s, and three have won winter cups in the Arun District League, including the players pictured.

On the night, the club raised £530.20 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a cause close to club chairman Mark Spence’s heart as his daughter Megan suffered from leukaemia before going into remission.

Here are the full list of winners:

Chairman Mark Spence presenting the chairman's award to Ben Challen

Under-Sevens

Player’s Player Miller Campbell

Parent’s Player Marley Rampton

Manager’s Player Jake Hyam

Most Improved Arturs Volkovs

Under-Nine Blacks

Player’s Player Aiden Newman

Parent’s Player Nikodem Szpryka

Most Improved Cameron Dodds

Manager’s Player Max Garepo

Under-Nine Yellows

Parent’s Player Jack Colbridge

Player’s Player Robert Lax

Manager’s Player Cody Newman

Most Improved Alfie Beavis

Under-Nine Whites

Player’s player Jake Cobby

Parent’s Player Sid Darken

Manager’s Player Liam King

Most Improved Finley Hunt

Under-Tens

Manager’s Player Theo Samuels

Most Improved Jake Allen

Parent’s Player Olive Sinfield

Player’s Player Eloise Harvey

Under-11 Black

Parent’s Player Romeo Ntege

Player’s Player Callum Cooper

Manager’s Player Ryan King

Most Improved Rhys Rollings

Under-11 yellow

Player’s Player Logan Williams

Parent’s Player Stanley Tester

Manager’s Player Nedas Azuolaitis

Most Improved Finley Campbell

Under-12

Parent’s Player Rokas Puidokas

Player’s Player Marcos Fatuda

Manager’s Player Charlie Neno

Most Improved Joe Walsh

Clubman Ben WAlden

Under-14 Black

Parent’s Player Gino Foschini

Player’s Player Juliano Foschini

Most Improved Fabio Pimenta

Manager’s Player Daniel Welton

Clubman Cyrus Edwards

Under-14 Yellow

Manager’s Player Harry Rigby

Most Improved Toby Harsant

Clubman Jonah Thornley

Player’s Player Jake Guymer

Parent’s Player Paul Edosomwan

Under-15

Player’s Player Jesse Akinlabi

Parent’s Player Joel Grout

Manager’s Player Max Edwards

Most Improved Dangyras Kavaliauskas

Clubman Benedict Hothersall