PICTURES: Youths celebrate football success at awards ceremony

The red carpet was rolled out for the players of the Littlehampton Town Youth Football Club as their successes were celebrated at an awards ceremony.
More than 500 people filled The Littlehampton Academy for the event on Saturday, which club secretary Paula Merridue said ‘celebrates all their achievements and effort this season’.
The chairman’s award went to Ben Challen in the under-seven’s team for overcoming what Paula described as ‘a horrific injury to his femur’, and she said he ‘still gave this season 110 per cent’.
The group has 11 teams, ranging from under-seven’s to under-15’s, and three have won winter cups in the Arun District League, including the players pictured.
On the night, the club raised £530.20 for the Teenage Cancer Trust, a cause close to club chairman Mark Spence’s heart as his daughter Megan suffered from leukaemia before going into remission.
Here are the full list of winners:
Under-Sevens
Player’s Player Miller Campbell
Parent’s Player Marley Rampton
Manager’s Player Jake Hyam
Most Improved Arturs Volkovs
Under-Nine Blacks
Player’s Player Aiden Newman
Parent’s Player Nikodem Szpryka
Most Improved Cameron Dodds
Manager’s Player Max Garepo
Under-Nine Yellows
Parent’s Player Jack Colbridge
Player’s Player Robert Lax
Manager’s Player Cody Newman
Most Improved Alfie Beavis
Under-Nine Whites
Player’s player Jake Cobby
Parent’s Player Sid Darken
Manager’s Player Liam King
Most Improved Finley Hunt
Under-Tens
Manager’s Player Theo Samuels
Most Improved Jake Allen
Parent’s Player Olive Sinfield
Player’s Player Eloise Harvey
Under-11 Black
Parent’s Player Romeo Ntege
Player’s Player Callum Cooper
Manager’s Player Ryan King
Most Improved Rhys Rollings
Under-11 yellow
Player’s Player Logan Williams
Parent’s Player Stanley Tester
Manager’s Player Nedas Azuolaitis
Most Improved Finley Campbell
Under-12
Parent’s Player Rokas Puidokas
Player’s Player Marcos Fatuda
Manager’s Player Charlie Neno
Most Improved Joe Walsh
Clubman Ben WAlden
Under-14 Black
Parent’s Player Gino Foschini
Player’s Player Juliano Foschini
Most Improved Fabio Pimenta
Manager’s Player Daniel Welton
Clubman Cyrus Edwards
Under-14 Yellow
Manager’s Player Harry Rigby
Most Improved Toby Harsant
Clubman Jonah Thornley
Player’s Player Jake Guymer
Parent’s Player Paul Edosomwan
Under-15
Player’s Player Jesse Akinlabi
Parent’s Player Joel Grout
Manager’s Player Max Edwards
Most Improved Dangyras Kavaliauskas
Clubman Benedict Hothersall