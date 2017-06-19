PICTURES: Yapton early summer flower show

Visual splendour greeted visitors to Yapton Cottage Garden Society's early summer flower show on Saturday.

On a brilliantly sunny day, the village hall housed 262 entries, which was a few up on last year. There were 38 exhibitors, three of them taking part for the first time.

Show secretary David Donovan said: "The rose classes were particularly well supported and demonstrated the variety being grown today, with the sweet peas attracting some excellent quality vases of flowers.

"The remaining horticultural content included a wide range of herbaceous border plants, such as cut flowers, pot plants for foliage and flowers, and assorted vegetables and soft fruits.

"Flower arranging demonstrated a slight recovery in its fortunes over recent shows and the cookery classes generally had good entries.

"The very competitive photographic section attracted much attention and discussion from the visiting public, while four children represented the younger element of exhibitors."

The 80 visitors viewed the competitive display and had a choice of side-stalls for their attention, while the kitchen plied a good trade in cakes and cream teas.

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented the awards before the auction of donated items to close the event.

Alasdair MacCulloch proving to be the best of the rose growers for the Godfrey Challenge Cup and staged the best vase for the National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal but in a tight competition, he shared the Hawthorn Trophy for sweet peas with Jeffrey Haine on equal points.

Mr Donovan gained points for the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy in the cactus classes, while Katharine Horwood won the Phillips Trophy for best flower arrangement.

Eight-year-old Cerys Hier was easily most successful of the child exhibitors and won the Junior Flower Cup.

The society's next competition is the annual flower show on August 12, when the event is staged in the marquee on the recreation ground and a host of supporting activities are put on around the field and in the village hall.

First prize winners were: Jenny Pay, Stan Crouch, Mike Millis, `Mac’ MacCulloch, Andy Mitchell, Anne Hollis, Jeffrey Haine, Ted Love, Den Jordan, David Donovan, Malcolm Paradine, Irene Jordan, Mary Carmel Pardi, Elaine Cordingley, Eva Pendreich, Roy Phillips, Diane Booker, Barbara Coomber, Katharine Horwood, Annabelle Heath, Alan Thew, Ted Coomber and Cerys Hier.

The full results may be viewed at www.yaptongardeners.co.uk