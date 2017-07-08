PICTURES: Warm welcome for HMS Shoreham at namesake port

The captain of HMS Shoreham, which sailed into Shoreham this week 14 months after her last visit, has said ‘it is an honour’ to be back in the namesake port.

Launched by Lady Perowne on April 9, 2001, HMS Shoreham was formally accepted into service on November 28, 2001 and is the fifth vessel to be named after the Sussex port town.

HMS Shoreham is welcomed back. Pic: Contributed

The ship and her crew have recently taken part in a major NATO Exercise as part of Mine Counter Measures in the Baltic.

Lieutenant commander, Ben Evans, captain of HMS Shoreham said: “I took command of HMS Shoreham in late March and we are now reaching the end of our deployment. We will soon be heading back to our base in Western Scotland to begin further training before our next deployment.

“It is an honour to bring HMS Shoreham back to her namesake town; it is rare that we are given the opportunity to do so. A number of our crew are from areas along the South Coast and are looking forward to visiting their family and friends whilst we are here.”

HMS Shoreham. Pic: Contributed

