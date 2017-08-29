PICTURES: Village food festival goes down a treat

There were plenty of full stomachs in East Preston as it brought its food and drink festival back for a second year.

Parish councillor and event co-organiser Hazel Tester said this year’s offering went down a treat: “The event went very well and built upon the success of the first Food & Drink Festival last year. There were more stalls and more members of the public who came out to support us and we all thank them for coming along.” There were a variety of cuisines on offer on the village green, including pizza from the team at Ristorante al Mare restaurant in The Street, pictured above, and Czech, Indian, and Asian fusion food. According to Hazel, the most unusual offering was octopus balls. She said: “The council will be reviewing the event in the coming days and will look at how we can make it even better than this year.”

Chef Jonathan Nulty in action at the East Preston Food and Drink Festival. Photo by Derek Martin