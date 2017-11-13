PICTURES: Thousands honour war heroes at Remembrance Day services

At 11am on Sunday, people from all walks of life took to the streets of Littlehampton and beyond to remember the sacrifices made by our war heroes past and present.

Remembrance Sunday services were held across the area. In Rustington and Angmering, hundreds turned out to honour the fallen at the village’s war memorials.

Ex-Royal Marine Wren Barbara Stubbings assisted by Ex-Royal Green Jacket Rifleman Stuart Williams lays a wreath commemorating the centenary of the founding of the WRNS, at Rustington War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday. There were 100 of these wreaths laid worldwide, and it is an honour that this one was placed here.

Arun District Council chairman Jacky Pendleton attended the parade and service at the War Memorial in Littlehampton alongside dignitaries armed forces and community groups.

Mrs Pendleton said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in organising and taking part in all Remembrance Sunday services today in the District.

“It is quite something to know that citizens countrywide stop to mark the two minutes silence each year to show their respect for the brave men and women who have served in both past and present conflicts.

“I encourage everyone to support their local Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association who give vital support to our armed forces community and continue to need members to volunteer at many of their branches to continue the valuable work they do.”

Annie Kingshott, 10, from Arundel Church of England Primary School, read her poem at the Arundel remembrance service on Sunday

In Arundel, Annie Kingshott, from Arundel Church of England School, set the tone for the remembrance service with her poignant poem ‘Pals’, which she read at the beginning of the event.

The 10-year-old Year Six pupil won a Remembrance poem competition judged by the Duchess of Norfolk, Georgina Fitzalan-Howard.

Her poem tells the story of four friends who were sent off to war, but only one came home.

It reads: “Harry, George, Leonard and me,

We were all great friends.

We lived on the same road and we went to the same school.

When the war began, we all signed up,

Seemed right somehow, all four of us,

Fighting together, doing our bit for our country.

It was tough at first,

But we had fun too.

Harry, George, Leonard and me helped each other get by

We sang songs, out of tune but always enjoyed.

I can recall George singing to Leonard

Songs about girls until Leonard thumped him.

Laughter was the way we kept our spirits up

And all we had to look forward to

Was dirt, blood, bandages and bullets.

I have no idea why I lived when my pals didn’t.

Guess I was one of the lucky ones,

Kept my head down and the bullets passed me by.

I’ve lived in my house all my life,

And each and every year I stand with my wife on Remembrance Day

And say a prayer for my pals.

Feeling sad when I feel their names

Etched in stone.

At what cost were their lives lost?

Her teacher Heidi Simpson said: “It was amazing, we are so proud of her. It’s such a mature piece of writing and it was a very dramatic performance.”

In Kingston, councillor Terence Chapman attended the service at the Kingston War Memorial in Kingston Lane.

He is the Armed Forces Covenant champion for the council and served in the army between 1965 and 1971.

He said: “As an ex-serviceman, it is extremely important to me. It is the chance to reflect on the sacrifices made by service people and civilians over two world wars and continuing conflicts in recent times and we should never forget them.”

