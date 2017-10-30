PICTURES: ‘Spectacular’ night for Littlehampton Bonfire celebrations

Tens of thousands of revellers filled Littlehampton on Saturday to enjoy a ‘spectacular’ night of fireworks and processions at the annual bonfire celebrations.

The town was packed with people who took advantage of the good weather to enjoy the grand torchlit procession, which featured more than 50 entries dressed up to the nines in period costume, as native Americans and in full Halloween fancy dress.

The night culminated in the huge bonfire in East Green, followed by an amazing fireworks display which was fit for the Littlehampton Bonfire Society’s 65th anniversary.

Committee member Geoff Priestnall, from Queen Street, Littlehampton, was marshalling the vehicle procession on the night. He said it went ‘very well indeed’: “It was a very busy night, and the weather was wonderful; it was a perfect night from a weather point of view, and hopefully we have collected an awful lot of money.

“I hope people enjoyed it, I think most of the people I spoke to did, and the fireworks were pretty spectacular.”

The society also holds the record for the highest street collection at any Sussex bonfire and carnival celebration – £9,283 – and hope to have hit the £10,000 target this year.

Bonfire Society member Sylvia Priestnall enjoyed the procession. She said: “I thought it was fantastic. Everybody loved the steam engines, they were rather lovely.”

The crowds were also very well-behaved, with Sussex Police reporting minimal incidents on the night.

The bonfire will continue to smoulder until the end of today, when firefighters will put out any remaining flames. A digger will then remove the remaining ashes and take it to a landfill site in Surrey.

Mr Priestnall also called for members of the public to get involved next year: “Anyone that wants to join us is welcome. We are always looking for new members and we will always be very grateful to anyone who wants to sponsor us.”

Did you take pictures of the fireworks and the bonfire? Send them to news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk and they could make it into this week’s report in the paper.

