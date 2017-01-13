PICTURES: Snowy snaps show a winter wonderland

What a difference a day makes, as these photographs of the snow prove.

Last night, Sussex was buffeted by strong winds and snow which caused commuters misery across the county.

Light snow in Findon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

But this morning, the scenes are quite different, as shown in these pictures from our photographer Eddie Mitchell.

The snow has settled in some areas, such as Cissbury, Bost Hill and Findon which are pictured, and it looks like a winter wonderland.

Have you taken pictures with similarly snowy views?

Send them to us by emailing copydesk.westsussex@jpress.co.uk and the paper they would appear in.

Light snow on Bost Hill, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

