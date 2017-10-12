PICTURES: Slindon pumpkin display 2017

Halnaker Windmill, a cockerel and the hey, diddle, diddle’s tale of the cat and the fiddle were all among the design options for this year’s Slindon pumpkins display.

In the end 1,500 fruits, all carefully placed by local artist Mark Ford, form a giant – 20ft by 14ft – homage to the timeless boardgame snakes and ladders.

Abbie Phillips, five, picks her pumpkin.

“It was a challenge, especially finding the stripy ones for the ladders,” he said.

“It took just under ten days to complete with about 25 varieties and each fruit has two or three hazel or willow stakes supporting it.”

The annual attraction, which started in 1968 under local pumpkin grower Ralph Upton, is said to be proving more and more popular, according to the artist.

This year it is in support of Coastal West Sussex Mind, see slindonpumpkins.co.uk

Ezra Sherlock in the pumpkins.