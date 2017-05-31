PICTURES: Slindon Church fête

Organisers were delighted to see so many people at Slindon Church’s annual fête, in the beautiful grounds of Slindon College, on Saturday.

Philip Jones, the priest-in-charge, said: “We had a record number of visitors to the fête and it was good to see so many people enjoying themselves.

“Slindon College is a wonderful site and the crowd enjoy both the atmosphere and the beautiful setting. It is a very special occasion, with the traditional sounds of Chichester City Band playing during the afternoon and many attractions for all ages.”

The classic car display, organised by Slindon resident Mark Bacchus, attracted huge crowds.

Mark said: “There were more than 40 classic cars at the fête, the oldest one being a Ford 6 from the late 1920s. The owner of the Ford 6, Julian Janicki, was asked to judge the other cars and the pale blue 1952 Healey Tickford saloon, owned by Clive Willoughby, was declared the winner.”

The Hayling Island Donkeys gave rides to the children, there was the fun dog show, archery and lots of fun games. Bognor RAF Cadets, led by Nick Moran, took along their model Spitfire and set up a replica World War Two US army camp.

Moira Richards, one of the organisers, said: “We are very grateful to all our sponsors who donate prizes and all the many volunteers from within the village who work tirelessly to make this such a popular event.

“We anticipate that we raised around £7,000 toward St Mary’s annual running costs.”

People really enjoyed the music from the Bootworks Theatre, which set up two beautiful 1950s juke boxes. The crowd watched these spring to life as two performers, hidden inside, recreated classic pop music videos in a lip syncing musical melody.

Using props, masks, puppets and a selection of wigs, the duo brought to life some of favourite celebrity pop stars from past and present.

Moira added: “There was much amusement at this very original piece of entertainment. I am extremely grateful to APPLAUSE Rural Touring, who enabled us to bring the Bootworks Theatre to our fête. Bootworks are supported by the University of Chichester as well as other arts organisations.”