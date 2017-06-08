PICTURES: Simon’s seven-day challenge raises hundreds

A Goring grandfather has weathered a week of back-to-back challenges to raise money for charity.

Simon Bashford has raised more than £450 for blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan by doing a seven day challenge, including a walk from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier and back wearing a 50-pound backpack.

Simon during his ten-pin bowling marathon. Picture: Kate Shemilt

From May 29 until Sunday, the Goring grandfather also did a gym bike ride and 12-hour stints of snooker, bowling, darts, pool and golf at Rustington Golf Centre and the Goring Conservative Club.

Simon, 50, said: “I’m so glad it went well. Next year I might do a charity bingo game or something more civilised!”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-bashford1 to donate.