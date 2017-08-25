PICTURES: Rustington summer show

The first two of Rustington Horticultural Association’s flower shows for 2017 were blighted by blustery, flower-damaging weather shortly before the shows and sadly the summer show proved no different.

The weather ruined most of the gladiolus and rose blooms but the stalwart dahlia growers managed to come up trumps yet again on Saturday with an incredible, multi-coloured display of dahlias of all shapes and sizes.

First prize winner Kieran Kennedy with his bread

The fruit and vegetable classes gave plenty for the judges to ponder over and the size and variety of pot grown begonias and fuchsias were admired by the many visitors to the Woodlands Centre.

The John De Bohun Room was also a visual and culinary feast for visitors enjoying their refreshments, with the floral art classes along one wall and the cookery classes opposite.

Show secretary Alison Valentini said: “It was very pleasing to see the number of entries increase compared to last year and again new exhibitors having a try and being successful.”

Cup and certificate winners:

Tony Welch, Whitehead Challenge Bowl (most points in the flower classes), Certificate (most meritorious exhibit in flower classes), Gardner Cup (winner of class for 2 vases, two distinct types of flowers), Ashridge Challenge Cup (winner of vegetable collection class), A Kilhams Memorial Cup (Best Vegetable Exhibit), Onion Challenge Cup (Best Onion Exhibit), Leggett Challenge Bowl (Best Overall Exhibit in flowers, vegetable and fruit classes).

Mick and Wendy Minton, Colley Challenge Cup (Best allotment), Certificate for best 10 rod allotment.

Gary Frostick, Certificate for best 5 rod allotment.

Marie Keet Parry Silver Challenge Bowl (most points in Floral Art classes).

Barry Bezants, British Fuchsia Society Blue Rosette (Best Fuchsia Exhibit), British Fuchsia Society Bronze Medal (most points in Fuchsia classes), Certificate (most meritorious vegetable exhibit).

Mick Marshall Certificates of Merit (Best Gladiolus Spike, Best Gladiolus Exhibit), Bruce Cup (most points in Gladiolus classes), H F Ellis Cup (Winner of Master Gardner class)

Alan Humphrey, Williamson Cup (most points in Dahlia classes), Patrick Southerton Cup (Best Vase of 3 small Dahlia classes), National Dahlia Society Silver Medal (Best Exhibit Dahlias), National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal (second Best Exhibit, Dahlias).

Fred Spanton National Dahlia Society Bronze Medal (Best Exhibit in Dahlia classes for those with less than 30 plants).

Mick Minton Winner of Top Vase class, Winner of Top Tray class.

Martin Kempson Potato Challenge Cup (winner of potato collection class).

David Donovan Knight Cup (Best Exhibit in Fruit classes), Cookery Challenge Cup (most points in Cookery classes.

Abi Pendleton Certificate for Junior Masterchef Award

Jenny Starns Hands Memorial Cup (most points in the Rose classes), Oliver Cup (Best Rose Exhibit).

Mac MacCulloch Banksian Medal (most amount of prize monies in horticultural classes over all 3 shows).

Ethan Lecuyer Molly Hartley Cup (most points in Junior classes over all three shows).

Other First Prize winners – Babs Blake, Bill Blake, Sue Butler, Christine Fry, Sylvia Hesling, Agnieszka Jarmula, Kieran Kennedy, Isabelle Layt, Jennie Nixon, Kathy Oldfield, Carmel Pardi, David Stubbings, Alison Valentini, Claudio Valentini, David Maitland.