PICTURES: Pupil shaves head for friend’s mum

A ten-year-old student who shaved his head for his friend’s mum is calling for other children to do charity events.

When his friend Connor Baker’s mum, Jeanette, died in St Barnabus House hospice, Oscar Thompson wanted to do something to help.

Oscar Thompson,10, has his head shaved in aid of St. Barnabas Hospice.

After hearing about a head shave charity campaign on the radio, it inspired him to kiss goodbye to his own locks on the last day of term outside St Catherine’s Catholic Primary School in Highdown Drive, Wick.

With his dad Andrew on trimming duties, the July 25 shave has raised more than £1,000 so far for the hospice in Titnore Lane, Worthing.

The Littlehampton pupil said Connor was really happy with the result: “I think he is crying inside because I’m doing this for him, but they are joyful tears.

“I’m really proud of him, and he is really proud of me for doing this for someone he loves, and for keeping the memory of his mum going.”

When he came up with the idea, Oscar wrote a note saying ‘me and my friend will be the happiest boys in the world’ if he raised £200.

Having smashed that target, raising £100 on the day of the shave alone, Oscar thanked his friends and family for supporting him and his headteacher Gillian Askham for letting him do the shave on the school premises.

He had this message for other children: “In the future you should do your own charity event to raise money for anybody who needs help. Anyone can do it, just ask your parents.”

Oscar’s mum Irena, 46, said she was ‘shocked’ when Oscar suggested the shave but wanted to support him: “I think children should be encouraged to do such a good thing. It is important to point them in the right direction.

DM17737060a.jpg Oscar Thompson,10, has his head shaved in aid of St. Barnabas Hospice. Pictured with mum and dad Andrew and Irena. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170725-180247008

“It is a great thing Oscar did, and I am sure he will inspire others to get the courage to do it themselves.”

The family have now set up an online JustGiving page for people to keep donating.

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/i-thompson3 to donate.