PICTURES: Our Generation Young People’s Day 2017

“It was absolutely heaving, the bands were amazing and the support was brilliant,” that was the organiser’s review of the first Our Generation Young People’s Day.

Held on Saturday at Hotham Park, the event aimed to give the local youth an event to be a part of, and proud of.

Georgia Alston from Pinks Vintage, pic Kate Shemilt

Organiser Kez Bridger said: “It was just amazing. It blew us away. In the morning it was a bit touch and go, but it got to 1pm and all of a sudden there were lots of people – we worked out there were about 2,000 through the park on the day.”

It had been two years in the planning for Kez and her team but it already seems worthwhile.

“People have been saying ‘please say you are running this again next year’. I want to build it but I don’t want it to get too big, out of hand, I want it to be personal and positive.”

ks170860-15 Bog Bognophenia phot kate Agnes, seven having her face painted.170860-15 SUS-170430-093043008

ks170860-4 Bog Bognophenia phot kate Poppy Rogers, five and her brother Dawson, eight, from Luv Slush in festival mode.ks170860-4 SUS-170430-093140008

ks170860-5 Bog Bognophenia phot kate The Regis Troopers enjoying the event.ks170860-5 SUS-170430-093202008

ks170860-14 Bog Bognophenia phot kate Aruna Gibson, 13 centre, with members of Phoenix Rising media who were chatting to visitors abbout the forthcoming festival.170860-14 SUS-170430-093031008

ks170860-9 Bog Bognophenia phot kate Harley Beaney, nine, making a smoothy with Jethro Carr at the Kitchen Academy stand..ks170860-9 SUS-170430-093255008

ks170860-11 Bog Bognophenia phot kate T.E.S.S. entertaining the crowds.170860-11 SUS-170430-093322008

A performer at the Youth Day. Pic: Neil Cooper