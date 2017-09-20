PICTURES: Medieval manor in Angmering is a ‘very special’ find

A listed Medieval manor dating back to as early as 14th century could be yours for almost £3million.

The Grade II-listed Ecclesden Manor in Angmering boasts seven bedrooms, five reception rooms, a lake, paddock and woodland, all set over ten acres of land nestled just within the South Downs National Park.

Daniel Clay, head of residential sales at Savills, said: “It’s an incredible property, it’s very special. These properties are such a rare find.

“It is a very sizeable property, but it doesn’t feel cavernous – you don’t get lost in it. It’s got stacks of character with high ceilings, open fireplaces, timber – lots of different features.”

The property has come on the market for the first time in 25 years and Mr Clay said it would well suit a family looking to make it their home.

The manor was rebuilt in the 15th century before being enlarged and re-roofed in 1634 to create the core of the present house.

Later additions were made in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Highlights of the home include a vaulted reception hall and oak staircase.

In the dining room, the painted walls and ceiling complete with gold-leaf frieze are an example of the original period features remaining in the property.

The house is set in landscaped gardens, designed by John Brookes, with colourful flowers, three lily ponds and a large weeping willow tree.

To find out more about the property, which is listed with Savills for the price of £2,950,000, log on to the website www.savills.co.uk