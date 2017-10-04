PICTURES: Littlehampton mum ‘amazed’ by surprise TV home makeover

A mother and daughter felt like celebrities for the day as a television crew descended on their Littlehampton home for a well-deserved makeover.

Christine Rogers’ home in Norfolk Gardens had not been redecorated since she moved in 27 years ago, as she had never been able to afford to make changes.

Lois and Christine Rogers

Her daughter, 27-year-old Lois, decided to nominate her for the television series 60 minute makeover hosted by Peter Andre – which was looking to reward charitable people with a surprise home makeover.

Lois said: “I wanted to give her something in return for everything she does for everyone else. She’s never been recognised and she really does deserve it.”

Christine, a self employed home help, has spent every Christmas day for the last 13 years helping out at Worthing Churches Homeless Projects.

She does a lot to help the community and also fundraises for animal charities, Lois said.

Lois described the celebrity as 'absolutely lovely'

A few weeks later, Lois found out her application had been succesful – but she had to keep the news top secret.

Plotting with her mum’s friend to make sure Christine was out of the house when the TV crew arrived, Lois joked that she felt like a ‘secret agent’.

“It was so exciting and hard not to say anything,” she said.

Everything went to plan and the team worked quickly to completely renovate the bedroom and bathroom.

Friends gathered to watch Christine's reaction

Christine had ‘no clue’ what was going on – until she came round the corner of her house to find a group of her friends, a TV crew and celebrity Peter Andre at her door.

“It was a massive surprise for her,” Lois said. “She was really amazed. She couldn’t believe the transformation.

“She was overwhelmed, it was so much to take in.”

Lois said it was a ‘fantastic’ day.

Some of the team

“It was so exciting, we felt like celebrities for the day. By the end we were just running on adrenaline. It was exhausting, but I so enjoyed it,” she said.

She described host Peter Andrew as ‘absolutely lovely’.

“He is a really nice, genuine, down to earth guy,” she said.

Lois hopes the transformation will give her mum ‘a fresh start’ – and said she was proud to have helped her. “I really did put so much effort in for my mum,” she said. “I can’t wait to see it on TV.”

The episode will be part of the new series of 60 Minute Makeover, which will air on ITV at the beginning of next year.