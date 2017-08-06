PICTURES: Littlehampton charity concert

Teenagers who organised a charity concert in Littlehampton were delighted by its success, raising £740 for Enable Me.
The concert at the Wickbourne Centre was planned by young people on the National Citizens Service programme with West Sussex County Council. Members of Wave 1 Team 4, a small team aged 15 to 17, were on phase three of the programme and had been tasked with creating a project that provides support to the community.
