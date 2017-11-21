PICTURES: Jamie’s Wish Christmas fair

Christmas crafts and gifts made for a splendid display at St Mary’s Church hall in Littlehampton on Saturday.

The fair was organised to raise money for Jamie’s Wish Trust, which is based in the town but operates across England and Wales.

One of the busy stalls at the event ks171460-3

Stalls included Spotty Cat Crafts, Go Go Buttons, The Crafty Mum, Kids Bee Happy, Jo Jo’s Sweet Cabin, Crafty Creations, and Way Out There and Back.

Maddalene O’Keefe and her friends from The Angmering School, operating under the company name of Somnium, were selling home-made pendants as part of Young Enterprise.

Live entertainment was provided by Mica Alice Music. Mica has been playing steelpan for seven years with TLA Steelband and is currently studying music at Northbrook College.

Sue Allen, charity administrator, said: “I’m very happy to say that our total profit for the event is £575.10.

Gemma O'Keefe with her daughter Maddalene, 14, and Venezuela,15. looking at some of their home-made pendants ks171460-4

“We are grateful to everyone that helped on the day and to all the stallholders.

“The money will go towards filling more wish boxes for children and young people with cancer.”

The trust, based in Church Street, sends wish boxes across England and Wales to children and young adults up to the age of 25 who are battling cancer.

Wish boxes are granted to bring a little joy to these children and their families during what is often a very challenging time.

Trish Hannaford-Murphy, right, with Kay West and her daughter Sophie ks171460-5

Jamie’s Wish was founded after Tracey Terry’s son, Jamie, died in June 2007. He was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumour in December 2003 and he bravely fought it for three and a half years, with a positive and inspirational attitude.

It operates with the support of Jamie’s family and a group of dedicated volunteers to bring a little joy to these children and their families as they face a challenging time.