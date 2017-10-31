PICTURES: Fun events for Tyler pushes appeal target in sight

Families flocked to two fun-filled events and raised hundreds to boost our Together for Tyler appeal.

On Saturday, volunteers from the Apuldram Centre near Chichester hosted a funday at Barnham Community Hall.

One of the busy stalls.

Families were entertained by an Elvis impersonator, while musical performances also came from Chris Woodwork from Apuldram and Music Express.

There were stalls selling plants, pumpkins and cakes, a bouncy castle and other children’s games, as well as martial arts displays from Tao Dragons.

Rapid Relief provided a barbecue, with all proceeds going to the appeal, and the total was swelled by a raffle, after generous donations from many businesses.

Apuldram clients and staff were there in force, helping and taking part in the fun, after pledging their support to Tyler Murphy, a Barnham 20-year-old who has a brain tumour.

Face painting.

Julie Sandalls from Apuldram said: “Thank you one and all for hard work, dedication and awesome enthusiasm.

“It was inspired by a young man who, despite the odds, continues to show phenomenal bravery and humour and he looks towards a brighter future.”

Then on Monday there was spooky fun at a Hallowe’en party at the Barnham Windmill Shopping Village.

The event marked the final of ten 10km runs in as many days for Tony Corbett of Barnham Opticians, who hopes to have raised around £400.

Tyler and his mum Jan.

Observer and Spirit FM staff were at both events enjoying the fun as part of a joint campaign to raise £30,000 for adaptations to Tyler’s home.

His mum Jan Ellis said: “Saturday raised about £1,500, add to that what’s been raised on Monday and with Tony’s brilliant effort, our overall total is now between £13,000 and £14,000. It’s really starting to take off, I’m so excited.”

Donate to the Together for Tyler appeal here

Observer and Spirit FM staff took part in a football match.