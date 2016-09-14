PICTURES: Fun at the Littlehampton Town Show

The fourteenth Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun day was a big success with entertainment, performances and stalls to suit all ages.

The event was held at Rosemead Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Silhouette Show trio provided a soundtrack for the day with music from the 1900s to 1960s.

The Edwin James Festival Choir, singer Alexis Twine, the West Sussex Girl Guide Choir and the Inspirations choir also took to the stage.

The free dog show, organised by the Littlehampton Dog Training Club, was as popular as ever with categories including most handsome dog and best rescue dog.

The Horticultural and Craft Show, organised by the Town Show Committee, featured an array of vegetables and flowers and skilled handicraft items on display.

The Littlehampton Gardens and Allotments Competition Awards were also hosted at the show for the first time.

Lyminster Primary School was awarded the best junior school award, winning a trophy as well as Autumn bedding plants.

First prizes went to Mr Spring of Jays Close for his front garden and Mr Merridue of Grand Avenue for his back garden.

Other competitions included a scarecrow contest and cake baking challenge.

More than 50 groups informed the crowds about their services at the community marquee. Local caterers including SW Catering, Thai Taste Catering, Dal Fuoco pizzas and the Lions Club beer tent offered a variety of options for lunch.