PICTURES: Firefighters tackle house blaze

Firefighters have tackled a house fire in Worthing.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that they sent two fire engines to a property in Meredith Road at 5.10pm today after getting reports of a kitchen fire.

Firefighters attended a house fire at a property in Meredith Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-161223-185751001

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters confirmed the fire involved a fridge in a ground-floor kitchen. They used a hose reel, two breathing apparatus and a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

The spokesperson said that there were no reports of anyone injured at the property, and the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental.

Firefighters were clear of the scene at 5.50pm.

Firefighters attended a house fire at a property in Meredith Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-161223-185829001

Firefighters attended a house fire at a property in Meredith Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell SUS-161223-185804001

