PICTURES: Fire service called to rescue Worthing seagull

West Sussex Fire and Rescue recieved an unusual call yesterday when it came to the aid of a baby seagull.

The incident, reported to have been around 3pm, was said to have drawn a crowd in Worthing town centre.

Seagull rescue, pic: Debi Devlin

Debi Devlin witnessed the event, she said: “The fire brigade had to get their tower unit out as baby seagull was stuck in netting.

“A big crowd gathered and the fireman received a great applause and a cuppa from nearby cafe when he finally grabbed him.”

The bird was then passed to Marie Stevens a member of the RSPCA.

Debi added: “I asked Marie what would happen and she said seagull would be checked over to see if legs and wings ok and then it would be released she said it is a regular occurrence and sadly most don’t make it.”

Seagull rescue, pic: Debi Devlin

West Sussex Fire and Rescue and the RSPCA have been contacted for comment and this story will be updated accordingly.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

Seagull rescue, pic: Debi Devlin

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.