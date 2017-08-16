PICTURES: East Preston and Kingston flower show

Have your say

Continuing in the long tradition of village flower shows, a marvellously varied display was put together for East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society’s annual flower show.

There was an exited buzz in East Preston Village Hall as people prepared exhibits showcasing the skills of gardeners, allotment holders, floral artists, bakers, creative crafters and photographers.

Any vegetable not mentioned in the schedule

It was been a bright and sunny morning but half an hour before the show was due to open last Saturday, a torrential downpour of rain threatened to ruin everything.

Luckily, it dried up again quite quickly and Worthing Silver Band was able to give everyone a rousing welcome.

As well as the flower show, there were lots of activities and stalls on Warren Recreation Ground, including a demonstration by West Sussex Woodturners.

Always a popular addition to the event, the society again hosted Littlehampton Dog Training Club, which organised a fun dog show in aid of The Cinnamon Trust.

Alison Wilkinson and Judith Akhurst running the raffle

Secretary Celia Buckley said: “Just as the flower show was drawing to a close, there was another heavy downpour, with thunder and hailstones, but this did nothing to spoil a very enjoyable afternoon.

“As always, cups were presented for the very best produce in a variety of classes and drawing the raffle concluded the day.”

Prize winners were:-

Patrick Sims, Hanson Challenge Cup for vegetables and fruit, Silver Challenge Bowl for flowers, Jenkins Cup for fuchsias, British Fuchsia Society Spoon, Howard Challenge Cup for most points in all classes (male), and Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best fruit exhibit.

Some of the exhibits at East Preston and Kingston Horticultural Society's annual flower show

Rachel Stocking, Children’s Cup.

Christina Goodwyn, Silver Salver for mixed produce and Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best flowers exhibit.

Colin Crane, David Mackenzie Thorowgood Memorial Cup for sweet peas and John Rankin Dahlia Cup.

Carol Longman, Beloe Cup for dahlias.

Trevor Longman, Cactus Cup.

Janet Samwell, Floral Vase.

Coral Cook, Behar Cup for floral art and Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best floral arrangement.

Eric Pidgeon, RHS Banksian Medal for vegetables, fruit and flowers.

Diana Buckley, Ladies’ Challenge Cup for most points in all classes (female); Cookery Goblet.

Joan Crane, Doris Jenkins Cup for chutney.

Lionel Samwell, Derek Silk Photography Cup.

Brian Slaughter, Worshipful Company of Gardeners Certificate for best vegetables exhibit.

Other first prize winners were Vic Davis, Mike Hubbard, John Rankin, Fred Spanton, Mike Baldock, Sue Baldock, Wendy Baker, Jane Lines, Beryl Patterson, Celia Buckley, Alison Wilkinson, Hollie Shaw, Ann Smith, Helen Blizzard, Amanda O’Shea, Primrose Buckley and Sarah Hill.