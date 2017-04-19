PICTURES: Car catches fire at Angmering crash derby

The fire service attended a car fire at a bank holiday car crash derby in Angmering on Monday, a spokesperson has confirmed.

The fire crew was called just before 5pm on Monday (April 17) to the newly refurbished Oval Raceway in Water Lane, Angmering, where the annual Caravan Extravanganza was being held, a spokesperson said.

A vehicle in the car park, belonging to a member of the public, was ‘well alight’.

Two high pressure hose reels and breathing apparatus was used, according to the spokesperson.

The fire was caused accidentally and no injuries were reported, confirmed the spokesperson.

Racetrack owner Jim Hazelgrove praised the quick response of the fire service.

See a full report from the Caravan Exravaganza here.

Visistors at the event witnessed caravans, which had reached the end of their shelf life, being demolished, as well as circuit drivers racing and car displays.

