PICTURES: Boxgrove Companion Dog Show

Around 300 dogs had their day on Saturday, at Boxgrove Companion Dog Show with Obedience.

The weather was perfect and the atmosphere was friendly and happy, with hundreds of owners and supporters enjoying the entertainment at Boxgrove Sports Field and Boxgrove Village Hall.

The team from the Retired Greyhound Trust. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks171053-1

Organiser Sylvia St Aubyn Hubbard said: “The Have a Go agility, organised by Mad about Dogs, was extremely popular and was busy all day with more than 100 dogs having a go.

“This, together with the raffle, tombola, cakes, books and other stalls, plus dog show entries, meant that takings on the day amounted to £3,000.

“The profits from the event will be shared 50-50 between two charities, Boxgrove Priory and Boxgrove Village Hall.”

Abbie, a German shepherd owned by Alison Jones from Bognor Regis, won best in show.

Other winners were:

Best puppy, Riddick, a border collie owned by Dianne Hewitt.

Best local dog, Bella, owned by Nina Davis from Chichester.

Best novelty, Duke, owned by Abbeygail Longhurst from Middleton-on-Sea.

Obedience classes: triers, Bracken, a springer spaniel owned by Colin Watson from Hellingly; starters, Rufus, a labrador owned by Ian Hudson from Purbrook; improvers, Siri, a shellie owned by Sue Kenny from Littlehampton; advanced, Lyken, a working springer owned by Dianne Hewitt.