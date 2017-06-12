PICTURES: Bognor dog club annual show

Fifty years of training dogs and their owners is the proud claim of Bognor Regis and District Dog Training Club.

The club hosted its annual companion dog show at North Bersted Community Centre on Sunday - the first under the direction of new show secretary Alison Formaggia.

Oz, owned by Jane Hawkins from Gosport, won the best in show trophy

Once again, it proved to be a popular and successful show, with superb weather attracting a large crowd and a wide variety of entries, some coming from as far afield as Southampton, Brighton, Eastbourne and the New Forest.

The show was opened by Chris Thornton-Clough, a rehoming officer for Sussex Pet Rescue, the charity chosen to benefit from the show.

The pedigree class, judged by Derek Page, saw two Rhodesian ridgebacks owned by Jane Hawkins from Gosport win the top prizes. Oz was named best in show and Neo was best puppy.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural training ring, this year’s show continued with the same format, having only three classes for obedience, and each level was once again to a high standard.

Superb weather attracted a large crowd and a wide variety of entries

The starters class, judged by Min Partner, was won by border collie Purdey, owned by Chris Martin from Littlehampton. A whippet called Monty, owned by Rebecca Ford from Fordingbridge, won the triers class, judged by Janet Brown. The improvers class, judged by Rhiannon Mulrenan, was won by bearded collie Tarli, owned by Sue Weller from Aldwick.

The novelty classes are always popular but this year, there was an even bigger entry than usual. Once again, fun was high on the agenda, which made for an enjoyable afternoon for both dogs and owners.

The novelty best in show went to Kasha, a six-year-old Pyrenean mountain dog owned R.M. and S.A. Tadd from West Wittering, and 14-year-old affenpinscher Alfie, owned by Norma from Felpham, won best veteran.

The dog judge Heather Vine would most like to take home was Max, an old English bulldog owned by Simon Boxall from Bognor Regis, and the fancy dress winner was 18-month-old Brie, a French bulldog owned by Natalie Burchett from Pagham, dressed as a French onion seller complete with beret.

There were nine successful candidates that passed the Kennel Club Good Citizen bronze award.

Full results

Best in show: Oz, a Rhodesian ridgeback owned by Jane Hawkins from Gosport.

Best puppy: Neo, a seven-month-old Rhodesian ridgeback owned by Jane Hawkins from Gosport.

Obedience: Triers, Monty, a whippet owned by Rebecca Ford from Fordingbridge; Starters, Purdey, a border collie owned by Chris Martin from Littlehampton; Improvers, Tarli, a bearded collie owned by Sue Weller from Aldwick.

Pedigree: Any variety puppy, Neo, owned by Jane Hawkins; Non Sporting, Logan, a whippet owned by Dave Ford from Alderholt; Sporting, Toffee, a German shepherd owned by Anne Slaughter from Bolney; Open, Oz owned by Jane Hawkins.

Novelty: Fancy Dress, Brie, a French bulldog owned by Natalie Burchett from Pagham; Best Veteran, Alfie an affenpinscher owned by Norma from Felpham; Best Crossbreed, Mango, a chihuahua cross owned by Lyn Burrows from Hove; Best Rescue, Goldie, a crossbreed owned by Jacquie Alderson from Bognor Regis; Irish Brace, Buddy and Lexi, a St Bernard and miniature dachshund owned by Sharon Christie from Pulborough; Best Condition, Holly, a Labrador owned by Nathan Larch; Dog Like Owner, Molly, a poo-schi owned by Holly from Chichester; Prettiest Bitch, Kasha, a Pyrenean mountain dog owned by R.M. and S.A Tadd from West Wittering; Waggiest Tail, Jarvis a cocker spaniel owned by Diane Smart from Bognor Regis; Handsome Dog, Darky, a weimaraner owned by Del from Cosham; the dog judge would like to take home, Max, an old English bulldog owned by Simon Boxall from Bognor Regis.