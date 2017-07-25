PICTURES: ‘Best ever’ Waterfront Festival makes a splash

The ‘jewel in the crown’ of our town was dazzling on Sunday as more than 10,000 people had fun at the fifth annual Littlehampton Waterfront Festival.

More than 10,000 people descended on the town harbour to attend the free event, and watch several exciting demonstrations, including the impressive jet boards.

Billy Johnson, the Littlehampton harbourmaster, said: “This year’s event was a tremendous success and I would like to thank all those who took part both on and off the water.

“The harbour and river are the jewel in the crown for Littlehampton and it was great for us to be able to showcase so many of the activities that take place within the harbour and at sea locally to so many people.

“We are extremely grateful to all the individuals and organisations who gave up their time to participate this year. The team and I are already looking forward to an even more successful event next year.”

The harbour hosted a number of visiting vessels including HMS Blazer, a Royal Navy training vessel from the 1st Patrol Boat Squadron, the UK Boarder Force coastal patrol vessel CPV Alert, the Sussex Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority patrol rib Merlin and the brand-new Shannon Class RNLI offshore rescue boat from Selsey, the Eric and Denise.

Among the demonstrations on the water were Keith Burchfield in his two-seater Vortex Sirocco Hovercraft, Yella, the Littlehampton RNLI who demonstrated a casualty recovery in the river.

Dan Sterling-Foy and Matt Rajzowicz are two of the top UK stand-up jet-skiers, who put on an aerobatic demonstration to thrill the onlooking crowd.

They were accompanied by Chris Headon and Guy Harrison, who were also on the water showing off their hoverboarding and flyboarding skills.

Tim Dutton in one of his amphibious vehicles and The Beaver Returns offshore power boat helmed by Brian Pelham made guest appearances throughout the day.

Event organiser Keith Croft described the festival as the ‘best ever’.

For the first time this year, the Arun Yacht Club hosted dragon boat racing and four teams competed in a series of heats to gain festival bragging rights.

The winner after four tiring races was the Littlehampton Rugby Club.

The Waterfront Festival team is already looking for groups to take part next year, with plans to expand the race to 10 or 12 entries. Anyone interested should contact the harbour office on 01903 721 215.

Also along the waterfront were various stall holders selling and promoting their products, the Sussex Steel Band, the South Down Sea Shanty Singers and the Littlehampton Sea Cadets.

DM17736480a.jpg Littlehampton Waterfront Festival 2017. Fundraisers L to R David Bourne, Staci Mendoza-Quinn and Mr Gumby. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170724-121126008