Thousands of people packed out Brighton Beach as the county basked in glorious sunshine.

With temperatures reaching as high as 21 degrees Celsius, people made sure not to miss an opportunity to soak up the sun.

Revellers packed out Brighton Beach this weekend (August 13). Picture: Eddie Mitchell

These pictures by Eddie Mitchell were taken earlier today. Can you spot yourself or a friend?

