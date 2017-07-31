PICTURES: Angmering flower and produce show

All eyes were to the sky in the build up to the Angmering Village Flower and Produce Show.

The committee spent all week looking at the weather forecast, hoping that Saturday would not turn out as predicted - but to no avail.

Cups and trophies await the winners at the Angmering Village Flower and Produce Show

Bridget Kearns said: “While the morning was dry and bright, the afternoon was cloudy and then the rain really set in. But the entrants and visitors to the village show are made of stern stuff and a little rain did not put them off.

“Entries were up on the previous year and we had fine displays of vegetables and cut flowers, as well as a wonderful flower arranging display and a huge range of entries for our photography, drawing and painting classes.

“Our children classes were well supported, as a result of having a crafting stall at the St Peter and Paul fête earlier in July, where the children could make their entries on the day. The result was a colourful and imaginative display of wizards’ hats, painted stones, decorated jam jars and paper plate dinosaurs that all our visitors were delighted by.”

Although visitor numbers were slightly down, the show raised more funds than last year. The committee will decide soon how these will be allocated to support good causes in the village.

Vegetables on display

There was a mix of familiar and new faces enjoying the show in the barn at Pigeon House, in High Street, Angmering.

Host Peter Blake presented the cups and trophies and organisers were delighted to see the oldest exhibitor, 97-year-old Stanley Edson, win the Holmes trophy for most points in the roses classes.

Bridget said: “This was a fine return to form after being out of the awards for a couple of years. Stanley is an inspiration to us all and shows that gardening is good for the body and the soul.”

Winners:- best newcomer, Julie Knight; most points roses, Stanley Edson; best flower exhibit, winner Les Alchin, runner-up Peter Mazillius; most points sweet peas, John Goulding; most points cut and pot flowers, Peter Mazillius; best exhibit pot plants, Barry Bezants; best hanging basket, Ann Macleod; best pot fuchsia, Barry Bezants; most points fruit and veg, Julie Knight; best vegetable exhibit, Barry Bezants; most points fruit, joint, Jane Wells and Julie Knight; best floral art, Martina Blake; most points floral art, Martina Blake; most points children’s classes, winner India Craddock, runner-up Serena Blake; most point cookery, Pamela Andrews; most points crafts, Lesley Partridge; most points art, Mike Hubbard; most points in the funny section, Anne Hampson.