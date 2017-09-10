Search

PICTURES AND VIDEO: Fire crews tackle restaurant fire

The fire broke out in Cote Brasserie, in Horsham town centre. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Fire crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spent the early hours of Sunday morning battling a large fire at a restaurant in Horsham.

The fire broke out in Cote Brasserie, in East Street, Horsham, at 3.06am on Sunday morning (September 10).