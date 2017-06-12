Pictures and video: Bognor Carnival 2017

Proud and delighted were two of the words the carnival’s president used to describe Saturday’s event.
Eric Jack said: “It is nice to give Bognor something that makes you smile.
“We had a lovely turn out and the weather was great – as it always is, I book it especially you see.
“We had fantastic participants with the floats, walkers, the Ringwood pipe band... it went really, really well.”
Headlined by the parade, which headed along the Esplanade, the ‘Around the World’ themed carnival then headed to West Park for a range of activites including ‘Hawking About’ birds of prey, the Sussex Army Cadet kit car, Wondergirls dance troop and a dog show.
It was the third outing for the annual event which Mr Jack said is credit to a ‘hardworking’ committee and dedicated chairman.
Next year’s date has already seen set as June 9 but plans are still underwraps.
When asked what the theme might be decided, Mr Jack said: “When we have argued.
“I have a note pad with at least 40 theme ideas, we try to make it so people can interpret it in their own way.”
A quality Mr Jack said this year’s concept certainly achieved.
To see a video visit www.bognor.co.uk