PICTURES: Aldwick Cricket Club blaze

We will have to pull together, that is the message from Aldwick Cricket Club as it faces the aftermath of this morning’s arson attack.

Speaking about the fire Lara Johnson, one of the ladies’ team players, said: “I can’t explain how gutted we are at Aldwick Cricket Club this morning.

Aldwick Cricket Club blaze pic: Graeme Hutson

“On the week we start winter training, about to launch a Kids Easter Cricket Camp and a really exciting new season about to start - our clubhouse, where most of us learnt to play cricket as kids, has burnt to the ground.

“It is completely gone along with signed shirts given to the club, gifts from touring teams, numerous photos and some great newspaper articles, our furniture, kitchen appliances, our training kit... everything,” she added. “We will have to pull together like we always do but we might need some help this time.”

Chairman Jim Smith stated the club had been playing there ‘for 17 seasons’ and that he believed the hut had been there for more than 50 years.

Firefighters were also called to an ice-cream kiosk in Hotham Park this morning due to a deliberate fire, police have stated they are not currently linking the two incidents.

Aldwick Cricket Club following the blaze. Pic: Jim Smith

If you would like to share your views, or images, of either incident please email news@bognor.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.