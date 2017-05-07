PHOTOS: Selsey home gutted by blaze

Firefighters were called to Selsey last night after a blaze broke out in a bungalow.

Four crews spent almost four hours fighting the flames at the home in Drift Lane.

House fire in Selsey

Around 60 per cent of the building and roof were damaged by flames and it was 100 per cent damaged by heat and smoke.

Related stories: Selsey home gutted by blaze

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

House fire in Selsey

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

House fire in Selsey

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

House fire in Selsey