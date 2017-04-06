Philosopher commemorated at Arundel Museum

The work of a philosopher, writer and wartime ‘Brains Trust’ celebrity is set to be showcased at the Arundel Museum this month.

Cyril Edwin Mitchinson Joad, a prolific writer who penned more than 100 books, lived from August 12 1891 until April 9 1953. He did a lot of his work in Sussex, where he wrote many of his books.

Joad was one of the best known British intellectuals of his time.

As a panel member of The Brains Trust, an informational BBC radio and television programme in the 1940s and 50s, Joad would enable the show’s panel of experts to answer questions sent in by the audience.

Joad passed away of cancer at the age of 61 at Easter 1953, and to mark the occasion, Arundel Museum is displaying some of the Joad Archive.

From April 7 to 14, the museum will display Joad artefacts and manuscripts, and visitors can find out what links philosophy, train travel and a Sussex farm.

Arundel Museum is almost exclusively run by volunteers who have a passion for the history of the town and its people. The exhibits have been arranged to tell the story of this historic town.

The exhibition will commemorate the passing of the ‘People’s Philosopher’ and Brains Trust broadcaster.

For more information, visit www.arundelmuseum.org.

To find out more about Joad, visit cemjoad.wordpress.com.

