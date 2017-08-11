Petitions launched on New Monks Farm development

A petition opposing the proposed development at New Monks Farm in Lancing has amassed more than 400 signatures since it was set up two weeks ago.

The author of the petition, grandmother Frances Smith, who lives in south Lancing, calls on the council to ‘revisit the size and density’ of the development, which includes 600 homes and an IKEA.

She said: “I set it up because nobody seemed to be doing anything about it.

“I’m thinking about what we are leaving behind for our children and grandchildren.”

Congestion levels, pollution, flooding fears and the strain on local services were all listed as problems with the scheme.

Frances confirmed the petition does not reject all development on the land but said the proposal as it stands includes too many homes.

However, she declined to say what size development would be acceptable and said: “I’m not an expert.

“I was hoping someone who knows something about it will come forward.”

Bill Freeman, secretary of the Lancing Manor SE Residents Network, said: “We support the petition in that it highlights all the many issues associated with this inappropriate development but would have preferred an outright rejection of the scheme.”

He said his residents’ group disagreed with New Monks Farm being included in the Adur Local Plan.

A separate petition, created by resident Darren Stuart, supports the development – as long as the measures to manage flooding and road improvements are deemed satisfactory.

The petition, which has 123 signatures, said benefits of the development include increasing the housing stock and growing the local economy.

An Adur District Council spokesman said: “Petitions are taken into consideration when determining a planning application.

“However, we always encourage residents to send individual letters rather than relying on signing petitions.”

Residents have eight weeks to have their say on the development through the council consultation.