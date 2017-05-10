Pet requires stitches after dog attack

A Littlehampton woman says she is ‘terrified’ the owner of the dogs that attcked her pet could ‘get away scot free’.

Dianne Few’s fiance Tony Steadman was out walking the couple’s dog Poppy – a Jack Russell cross border terrier – on Sunday, April 23, in the park between Morrisons, Littlehampton, and the allotments by the A259.

Dianne and Tony with Poppy on the mend after her attack

He and his dog were then approached by a young man with three dogs that were all off their lead.

Dianne said: “Tony was told (by the young man) that the dogs were friendly, but within seconds two of the larger dogs – which looked like a rottweiler and a Rhodesian ridgeback cross – started to attack Poppy.”

Poppy – standing at just 12 inches tall – sustained a wound which required treatment at the vets.

Dianne added: “Tony said he had to wrestle with the rottweiler to get it off Poppy and the young man tried to kick it off.

Dianne and Tony's dog Poppy required stitches after the dog attack. Picture: Dianne Few

“Since the incident, we have had to take Poppy to the vets on eight separate occasions due to the wounds she suffered in the attack.

“The wounds became infected, we are told, due to dirty teeth and claws form her attackers and she is still receiving treatment for an infected wound.

“Poppy’s been pretty badly injured and has been left traumatised by the whole event.”

Dianne now hopes the owner of the dogs can be punished for being in charge of dogs out of control.

She added: “The dog warden has already suggested that the very worst that will happen is that the owner of these dogs will be required to keep them muzzled and on a lead at all times when in public. If we require our bills to be paid this will need us to take out a private summons.

“The owner of the dog has apologised but has never offered to pay the vet bills or extended beyond his apology.

“I am terrified that these dogs and their owner, will get off scot free and they will continue to attack without any kind of repercussions.

“To my horror we have discovered that the police do not investigate dog on dog attacks even when the incident is not the first attack and we have been told that these two dogs have attacked before.”

The incident was reported to the dog warden at Arun District Council.

A spokesman said: “The council does not investigate dog on dog attacks, however if it is appropriate we will give advice to owners regarding responsible dog ownership. This will be in the form of a letter sent to both parties where we are provided with the relevant details.

“If a dog is dangerously out of control in a public place, the owner or the person in charge of the dog is guilty of committing an offence. If the dog is out of control and injures a person this may be an aggravated offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. These offences are investigated by the police.”