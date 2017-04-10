Peggy marks 100th birthday with jazz, fish and chips

What does jazz music, fish and chips have in common? Peggy Cammack, who celebrated her 100th birthday.

Peggy Cammack marked the milestone in style at the Green Willow Residential Care Home in Vicarage Lane, East Preston.

For Peggy’s party, her daughter Yvonne hired a fish and chip van to serve lunch for more than 60 people and a jazz trio played into the afternoon.

Peggy has lived at the home since 2011 and has outlived her 12 siblings.

She worked in munitions during the Second World War and later the Department for Work and Pensions, which sent her a birthday telegram. She also got a card from the Queen.

