PC pedals at Brands Hatch

Pedalling police officer Kala Notton is set to race at Brands Hatch – on a bicycle.

She is part of a six-man team from Angmering Cycling Club tackling Revolve24, a 24-hour relay race on the Grand Prix circuit, on Saturday, September 16.

Kala is part of a six-man team from Angmering Cycling Club tackling Revolve24

Kala Notton, 39, a police constable from Littlehampton, will be using the occasion to raise money for military charity Blind Veterans UK.

She said: “Some of the guys took part last year and had nothing but positive things to say about it. It seems like a great challenge both personally and collectively.”

Her chosen charity supports anyone who has served in the Armed Forces, or who has done National Service, and is now living with significant sight loss.

Kala, who is Sussex Police’s missing persons co-ordinator, said she made the decision following a chance encounter and set a target of £200.

She explains: “My husband was on a course and was speaking about me doing the challenge. A gentleman overheard him and gave him £20 – my first donation.

“It just so happened that this man was a blind veteran and as we hadn’t yet decided on a charity to fundraise for, we thought Blind Veterans UK would have to be the one.”

Kala’s husband served in the Royal Navy for 24 years, so she has a natural affinity with those who have risked their lives protecting their country.

She said: “I try to support as many military charities as possible. The work Blind Veterans UK does in helping veterans battle blindness is truly inspiring, and a cause I’m looking forward to supporting.

“As far as the event itself goes, I’m just excited to soak in the atmosphere and do the best I can.”

Visit justgiving.com/kalarevolve24 to make a donation.