‘Paw perfect’ Teal to compete at Crufts

Hayley Telling and her dog Teal have won the British Open semi-final and the Championship class for medium dogs at the Kennel Club International Agility Festival.

Hayley and Teal, who are from Littlehampton, will now compete in two finals at Crufts in 2018.

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival attracted thousands of competitors from throughout the UK and across the world, with both competitions featuring top agility dogs at the event.

Hayley and her three year-old Shetland Sheepdog Teal won the medium British Open semi-final at last year’s festival and went on to win the final Crufts earlier on in the year.

Proud owner Hayley, who has been competing in agility for four years, said: “Teal was paw perfect for the whole show and I couldn’t have asked any more of him. He is only three years old so to be achieving so much always leaves me a little bit speechless. He is a wonderful dog to run with but also to live with. I love him to the moon and back.”

Caroline Kisko, Kennel Club secretary said: “The Kennel Club International Agility Festival is the highlight of the agility calendar and attracts competitors and spectators from all over the world. Congratulations to Hayley and Teal for their fantastic achievements at the festival – we wish them all the best in both finals at Crufts.”

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival was held at Rockingham Castle from Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13. More than 3,000 dogs of all types, sizes and experience levels competed across 18 agility rings, with dogs jumping and weaving their way around the various courses. The festival is kindly supported by CSJ Specialist Canine Feeds.

The festival is the world’s largest agility festival and this year’s event attracted competitors from around 20 countries, including China and the USA. For more information on the festival, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/agilityfestival.

Dog agility competitions involve owners guiding their dogs around a course consisting of tunnels, jumps, and other obstacles. It is one of a number of activities that people are encouraged to take part in as part of the Kennel Club’s Get Fit with Fido campaign, which aims to tackle obesity in both owners and dogs.

To find out more about dog agility, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/agility. To find a local club, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/findadogclub.

