Parish magazine award for Nigel

A magazine editor has been presented with a certificate of achievement.

Nigel Smeeth, the editor of the Parish Magazine for Yapton, Ford and Clymping, received national acclaim for his work from the Association for Church Editors at their AGM in London earlier this month. Nigel has been creating ‘Triangle’ for the Benefice of St Mary’s Church in Yapton, St Mary’s Church in Clymping and St Andrew’s Church in Ford since early 2014, after retiring from a career in the financial services industry.

The monthly magazine runs to 54 pages including the full colour cover. As well as a diary of events for the month and details of the clergy and lay members of the church teams, the magazine includes reports from local societies and activities in the area. It is supported with advertising by many tradespeople, businesses and organisations. It includes a monthly crossword and amusing tales as well as articles on social issues and a letter from the Rector, the Revd Richard Hayes.

Material for Triangle comes from regulars in the congregations, local societies, organisations like ACE, and church magazine websites like Parish Pump and The Parish Window.

Copies of Triangle can be had from the Yapton and Clymping churches and the Church Office in Yapton Village Hall.

