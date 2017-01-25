Pair to run 57 racecourses in a week for Give4Beth

A tireless fundraiser is gearing up for his greatest challenge yet.

Rich Sherwell, from Aldwick, has ‘almost killed himself’ running marathons on behalf of his inspirational children’s charity Give4Beth.

Since he started fundraising just over five years ago, Give4Beth has raised a staggering £183,000 to pay for life-changing operations for youngsters with disabilities.

Together with Give4Beth supporter Barry McCoy, from Walberton, the pair will attempt to run 200 miles in just seven days by dashing from winning post to winning post of 57 UK horse racing grounds in August.

Rich explained: “It’s going to be seven days of running over a marathon a day, so we know it’s going to be tough.

“Each course is around two or three miles long and we’re doing between seven and ten courses a day, and it won’t be flat like Bognor seafront where I do a lot of my training.”

Rich admits he isn’t sure how he juggles being a father to two young children, a full-time job and giving so much to his charity, made up of a handful of unpaid volunteers.

But he says seeing the difference – the incredible sums of money he has raised for the children Give4Beth has helped and their families – makes the pain and dedication all worthwhile.

“I’m someone who always needs to set myself goals,” he said. “After doing the 2013 London Marathon, I was broken and said never again.

“I applied and didn’t get in the next year but did it again in 2015 and it was horrible.

“You need to keep things fresh so I came up with the On Course challenge. When I suggested it to Barry he just said ‘yeah, let’s do it’.”

Rich will ‘warm up’ by running the Brighton Marathon in April.

The 57 courses the pair will run include Epsom, Ascot and Goodwood, before finishing their challenge at Fontwell in front of a big crowd on ladies day on August 24.

“We are looking to raise £20,000 and have just had our first £500 donated and some of the money will go to Riding for the Disabled Association,” Rich said.

Businesses like Bognor Motors, Safe Savvy and Eco for Life are already on board but they are calling for other companies to sponsor them.

To donate or sponsor them and for more details visit www.justgiving.com/teams/OnCourse.