Paddling Santas saunter down river Adur

A group of 18 met for a Santa-themed paddle boarding ‘saunter’ along the river Adur.

Kate Radford, a personal trainer and stand up paddle boarding instructor, organised the event, which started at 1pm on Sunday from the harbour club.

One of the paddling Santas

On paddleboards and a few other vessels, the festively dressed group – which included volunteers from the charity shop SOLD – made their way over to The Bridge Inn for a pub lunch.

Sarah Parker, of Shoreham Beach, who is a fitness instructor and organiser of Beach Dreams – a free festival in Shoreham, said: “It was really fun and really mellow.”

She added that it was a ‘bit of an experiment’ as they ‘plan to do it bigger next year’.

While some were paddle board enthusiasts from local clubs, some were total beginners, said Sarah.

18 Santas paddled in total

