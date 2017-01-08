WHISPERING SMITH: The train for 2017 may eventually arrive on platform three

I realize that I may be bit out of step here in saying that I have no respect or liking for the so-called honours system.

You honour someone to show them great respect and there are few at the top of this year’s list I can feel that way about.

Honours for what? For being able to go top of the class in kicking, batting, racketing or clubbing a ball? Or maybe being able to run or swim faster than anyone else? Or maybe being a comedian with a tickling stick for a prop? Or simply by handing a load of dosh to a political party or for having a good steady job as a civil servant at our expense? For being a hairdresser? For being a new young contender when so many others have a lifetime of unrecognised achievement behind them?

All our Paralympians gave of their best, how do you select one for an honour above another?

But possibly the saddest of all is getting an ‘honour’ for being Victoria Beckham, dress designer.

Give me a break, no wonder some folk send them back or refuse to accept them in the first place.

So many who give so much of their time and effort in serving a local community or the environment in general are lost in the shuffle.

THAT’S it for another year and it be will at least eight months before the stores again display their Christmas fare.

2016 was a miserable affair with wars, a year of goodbyes ending with the passing of Carrie Fisher and Leonard Cohen.

Donald Trump for president? I assured my American neighbour, much troubled by the prospect, that it could never happen.

I also told my children that we would remain in the EU...

Still, as I start my crisp new RSPB calendar we may all get to see a very different 2017 than the one we expect, although I doubt Southern Rail will improve.

