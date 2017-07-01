WHISPERING SMITH: The Famous Five, too late and out of date…

Young people come in for a lot of bad press these days, hanging around, up to mischief, bored, looking for someone to upset.

Of course, some of it is well earned but a lot of it simply a misconception and our memories of behaviour when we were young and allegedly ‘respectful’ of our elders.

Modern youngsters are not likely to want to explore and spend a day over the brooks, play tracking around the alleyways and pavements of Rustington or Littlehampton or spend a day in the countryside on their bicycles picnicking with ‘cream cakes and lashings of lemonade!’

They do not have as we did, the Clifton Café, cinemas, an abundance of youth clubs or regular safe meeting places. We need to find something youngsters enjoy and build upon that.

Currently the obsession seems to be doing things on wheels and the seafront skateboard facility is extremely well used late into the evening.

I recently learned from some of its young patrons that they are a little peeved that their park is not as grand as the one in Bognor and they would like it extended with extra ramps, rubber matting and possibly floodlights for evening use. We need to build on that!

Maybe have a word with our new mayor, after all, it could well be considered as part of the Mewsbrook complex.

A question, do we still have any paid youth workers in Littlehampton?

-

THERE has been a spate of plant thieving in our area, some valuable and very attractive and often very heavy pot plants have been stolen from front doorways, plants bought to enhance the neighbourhood for all.

I urge any resident suffering such a loss to please report it to the police, failure to do so gives truth to the lie that despite the cuts, the crime rate is down.

I do not believe it to be so, it is simply that people feel it not worth the effort of reporting such crimes.

