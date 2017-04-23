WHISPERING SMITH: Littering really is a big waste of time – bin it!

Walking along the prom on Saturday watching a Lucozade bottle rolling along with the breeze, adults stepped over it, a kid kicked it and I binned it.

What is it with people and litter?

I was looking after a friend’s dog last week. My kids thought she would be good company for me.

Hmmm, ever tried to have a conversation with an elderly deaf dog? It is a bit one-sided to say the least.

Anyway, she did get me out and about in the early mornings and in the late afternoons

A lot of litter about at those times of the day, especially in the mornings.

Barbecues on the green, little rock piles, scorched grass, party debris, beer cans and silver BBQ trays lying around.

On one of my twice daily walks across the green I passed a group of young adults sitting on the benches just south of The Crescent, they were drinking water and fruit drinks mostly, hanging out, having fun in the sun.

As I passed them I picked up an empty plastic water bottle from the next bench along and made a show of shoving it in the bin situated a couple of yards away to their right, thinking to myself, ‘monkeys see, monkeys do.’ Simples!

I was wrong. When I passed by an hour later they were gone but they had left their trash behind for someone else to clear away.

I guess they were not as smart as monkeys after all.

-

DAVID Stokes is a little too long in the tooth to be called a shoeshine boy and he will not give you a song but, for a quid, he will give your shoes a good shine.

He is in the High Street market every Friday and is planning on expanding his business to offices and care homes if required.

He is a cheerful enough fellow and it is worth a visit just to sit there and watch the passers-by watching you...

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.